Shropshire Farming Talk: CLA urges public to keep dogs under control

The warning

Incidents of livestock worrying are again on the rise and the CLA Midlands team is urging dog owners to keep their dogs under close control around livestock, particularly sheep who may be pregnant or have lambs at foot.

Stress caused by fleeing from dogs can cause pregnant ewes to abort lambs, injury to the animal and in some cases the death of the animal, which can occur days after the attack, and livestock worrying is a criminal offence.

"We would urge members of the public to stick to the Dog Walking Code as well as the Countryside Code," a spokesperson for the CLA said.

"It is a dog’s instinct to chase even if they are usually obedient, so keep your dogs on a lead or under close control when walking through or near fields of livestock.

"Please ensure that you stick to public rights of way and be aware of any livestock grazing in fields that you may have to cross.

"We would strongly encourage the removal of any dog mess as farm animals can be susceptible to Neosporosis, a disease which can cause cattle and sheep to abort early.

"If you are walking through cattle and they begin to follow or chase, for your own safety you should let go of your dog and exit the field. Your dog will find its way back to you.

"Some cases have been reported when a dog has escaped from a garden or home, so ensure that your perimeter if well fenced and secure if you live in a rural area where there are livestock grazing."

All instances of dog worrying should be reported to the police.

This helps them keep a true record of the cases of livestock worrying and allows them to tackle the issue effectively.

If you witness livestock worrying, you can call the police on 999 to report it. If the dog has left the scene of the attack, you can call 101.