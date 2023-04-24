Farmers urged to choose breeds which thrive on grass

Select cattle which thrive on grass to protect farm margins

The advice from Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society CEO, Robert Gilchrist, comes as farmers turn their attention to grass ahead of spring turnout.

“Although farmers are enjoying improved farmgate prices, the continued rise in input costs continues to be a concern for producers the length and breadth of the UK,” said Mr Gilchrist.

“A move towards native breeds, such as Aberdeen-Angus, can help farmers manage the volatility of input prices, while offering numerous added benefits.”

He said the breed’s ability to thrive on grass and forage-based systems makes it an attractive option for farmers wishing to reduce the use of concentrate feeds on their farms – and in turn boost their sustainability.

“By introducing managed grazing strategies and taking a cut of silage earlier to improve forage quality, farmers can maximise the potential of grass in finishing systems, and potentially eliminate the need for costly concentrate feeds,” adds Mr Gilchrist. “This will not only save costs financially, but also environmentally as less inputs will be required to finish the cattle.”

He added that results from surveys by the NFU, published earlier this year, suggest many farmers are considering waving goodbye to their cows.

The NFU survey reported that 40 per cent of cattle keepers in England and Wales plan to reduce the size of their herds by almost 10 per cent in the year ahead.

“I’d continue to urge these farmers to consider the benefits of a native breed like Aberdeen-Angus, and its ability to thrive on grass, before deciding to leave the industry,” added Mr Gilchrist.