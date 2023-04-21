Arable Event set to bring more than 1,500 farmers to Shropshire and Staffordshire border

The Arable Event will take place on June 7 at Woodland Farm, part of Bradford Estates' in hand farm outside Western-under-Lizard

The one-day event, which last year attracted more than 1,500 farmers and industry experts, will take place on June 7 and is again hosted at Woodlands Farm, part of Bradford Estates’ in hand farm outside Weston-under-Lizard.

It is organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink and is the best place to share knowledge and expertise, view extensive trial plantings and get hands-on experience of the latest farm machinery.

Event organiser Kelly Dolphin said: “The Arable Event really is the place to be for anyone who grows crops or is involved in the industry.

“We have extensive cereal trial plots, expert speakers, the chance to see the latest machinery and the opportunity to collect BASIS and NroSO points. Every guest gets a free goody bag, refreshments and programme, so you won’t need to break the bank to attend.

“We’re very grateful to Bradford Estates for their commitment to helping us host the Arable Event, and we look forward to seeing as many people there as possible.”

The Arable Event, which is now in its ninth year, runs from 9am to 5pm on June 7. Fast track entry is free and includes a free prize draw.

As well as the trial plot tours and machinery demonstrations, the event will include a free moisture meter clinic run by Sinar Technology, an open air speakers’ tent and trade stands from a range of agricultural businesses.

Trial plots, grown by Syngenta and Wynnstay on Bradford Estates, will include winter and spring cereals and cover crops.

Woodlands Farm is part of Bradford Estates and is operated by Bradford Farming. Their ambition is to establish the largest regenerative farm in the West Midlands, with a vision to create a market leading agribusiness that focusses on sustainable farming systems. The aim is to become a centre of farming excellence, to help advance the understanding of sustainable farming systems and practices.

The Arable Event is held on land that is mainly light sandy soils with a little body. The soils at Bradford Farming are a mixture of Grade 2 and 3 medium/heavy loams. For more information and updates or to book your free ticket, visit the dedicated event website, follow the Arable Event on Facebook and Twitter or subscribe to the YouTube channel.

It is sponsored by Syngenta, Wynnstay, HSBC UK, CF Fertilisers, Bradford Estates, Grain Link, DSV-Seeds, Omex, ICL Fertilizers and Edwards & Farmer Ltd.