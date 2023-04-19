Trade is robust at Shrewsbury dairy livestock market

Jonny Dymond

An ongoing dispersal from the Elkin family saw three cows sold, ranging from £1500 to £1650, including faults.

Heifers were in high demand, with prices peaking at £2420 for Jayburn Appeal Baby, the pick of four superb heifers from JB & J Cambidge, which all sold for more than £1900.

A fresh-calved heifer from Wyndford Wagyu also sold well at £2280, while Gwernyo Kingboy Ivy 3 from Mark Hughes fetched £2080.

There were more heifers in the £1700-£2000 price bracket than seen in recent weeks, indicating a potential reduction in price for some and an increase for others as the grass starts to grow.

Plain ¾ heifers started from £900, with rough udder heifers at £1120.

Blue bulls topped at £358 from Bowdler Farms, with Limousins from Messrs Davies, Monksfield selling for £350, and Hereford bulls selling for £218 from CT Pain.

Simmental bulls fetched £240 from A & I Crowther, and young Charolais sold for £190 from R & S Jones.

Decent Angus bulls from Wells Farming sold for £220, and Messrs Corfield's Limousin bulls fetched £290.

Heifers also fetched high prices, with Limousins from Messrs Corfield selling for £355, and Blues selling for £306 from Bowdler Farms. Hereford heifers reached £260 from CT Pain, and smaller, younger lowland heifers sold for £108. Black and white bulls fetched £108 for the best, with younger types with flesh selling for £78 and £370.

Overall, there was a strong demand for all calves, with prices in hot demand.

Market participants are encouraged to get in touch if they have calves to sell, as the Shrewsbury dairy livestock market continues to experience robust trade and high buyer interest.

Meanwhile, we are pleased to announce we will be holding a collective Hay & Straw Sale in July, which will be of particular interest to those in need of wholesale supplies of hay, straw, haylage, silage, fodder beet, and other animal feed.

Farmers across mid Wales and the West Midlands rely on the Halls sale to achieve the best price for their hay and straw.

With a national reputation for our fodder auctions, our July collective sale attracts buyers from all over the country, with over 5,000 tonnes of fodder regularly traded each season, including meadow and seed hay, wheat, barley, and oat straw.

If you have a surplus of fodder or need to source straw supplies for your livestock, our fodder auctions make the process simple and efficient. We also hold auctions on-site throughout Worcestershire, Shropshire, Mid Wales, and the West Midlands. Halls can also arrange private sales to accommodate specific needs.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to buy or sell high-quality hay, straw, and animal feed at our upcoming July collective Hay & Straw Sale. For more information or to participate in our auctions. Contact Jonny at the Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462 620 or write to market@hallsgb.com

We look forward to serving your fodder needs and providing a seamless auction experience for all participants.