Shropshire Farming Talk: Relief and anxiety as bird housing measures lifted

Our county has not been immune to avian influenza (AI), with more than 20 notifications since October 2021.

Much of it is seasonal and has been triggered in the autumn by migrating wild birds.

Mandatory bird housing measures were formally lifted at midnight on Tuesday, for those not in a protection zone.

And now the guidance is for bird keepers of any kind to remain vigilant and to maintain stringent biosecurity measures.

The lifting of the order will also see free range eggs return to Shropshire shop shelves – laid by hens with access to an outside range.

The NFU has seen farmers work incredibly hard to minimise the AI threat and while it is a huge relief that the disease risk has been reduced, some farmers are feeling slightly anxious.

Stringent biosecurity remains crucial, whether you are a commercial farmer with thousands of birds or a backyard keeper with one hen in your Telford or Shrewsbury garden.

More on keeping your birds safe can be found at www.gov.uk or www.countrysideonline.co.uk on the web.