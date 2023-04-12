Bradford Estates has completed the sustainable modernisation of its regenerative farm centre at Woodlands Farm, Weston-under-Lizard.

The work at the centre, at Woodlands Farm, Weston-under-Lizard, includes an extended grain store increasing storage capacity by over 30 per cent as well as installing solar power and other tech features for its operation.

The extension will enable Bradford Farming to store another 2000 tonnes of grain, increasing the site’s capacity to 6000 tonnes on the back of the move to bring farming back in hand for the first time in generations.

Solar panels have also been placed on the east facing roof by Bradford Farming, which farms regeneratively on 4,500 of the 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, for the drying of grain.

The building, which has the latest tech controls in place to minimise energy usage, and the road infrastructure were built using low carbon concrete as part of the business’ drive to become net zero on its environmental impact.

Alongside these sustainable building practices, 500 new trees, including a beech avenue, have been planted on landscaped areas around the farm centre to green its appearance and sequester carbon.

Senior Construction Manager Graham Young said: “The new grain store not only increases our capacity for storage but allows us to work towards our goal to achieve net zero by 2030.

“We have solar power installed along with the latest developments in controls to allow us to reduce energy consumption across the farm centre.

“We have worked with local contractors on this project, including the groundworks, construction, and electrical works, to make use of skilled partners in the region and support the local economy.

“With significant growth anticipated, this modernisation will provide the capacity to store more of our own crops in one location without the need for additional transportation.”

As well as agricultural usage, the extended grain store has been used a venue for local events.

Managing Director Alexander Newport said it was another a step forward in his 100-year plan to shape Bradford Estates’ future around sustainability, responsible practices and renewable energy systems.