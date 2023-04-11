Strong demand for arable land shown as Bridgnorth site sells for £220,000

Northwood Lane, Chorley, Bridgnorth

The land at Northwood Lane, Chorley, Bridgnorth attracted competitive bidding by a number of local farmers at the auction held by leading regional auctioneers Halls’ Kidderminster office on Thursday.

Achieving £16,248 per acre, the productive, Grade 3 land had a guide price of £150,000. Halls’ director Sarah Hulland encouraged farmers with similar blocks of good arable land to get in touch if they wish to take advantage of the buoyant market.

“A lot of local farmers were keen to buy this land which resulted in very competitive bidding,” she said. “Fields and small blocks of arable land are selling well because they tend to be affordable to more farmers but are quite rare on the open market.

“When a field like the one at Northwood Lane becomes available, there is serious competition from prospective buyers. If farmers have similar land which exceeds their needs, then it’s a good time to consider selling.”