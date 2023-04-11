Notification Settings

Strong demand for arable land shown as Bridgnorth site sells for £220,000

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

Strong demand for small blocks of arable land was highlighted as a 13.54-acre field near Bridgnorth smashed its guide price when selling for £220,000 at a property auction.

Northwood Lane, Chorley, Bridgnorth

The land at Northwood Lane, Chorley, Bridgnorth attracted competitive bidding by a number of local farmers at the auction held by leading regional auctioneers Halls’ Kidderminster office on Thursday.

Achieving £16,248 per acre, the productive, Grade 3 land had a guide price of £150,000. Halls’ director Sarah Hulland encouraged farmers with similar blocks of good arable land to get in touch if they wish to take advantage of the buoyant market.

“A lot of local farmers were keen to buy this land which resulted in very competitive bidding,” she said. “Fields and small blocks of arable land are selling well because they tend to be affordable to more farmers but are quite rare on the open market.

“When a field like the one at Northwood Lane becomes available, there is serious competition from prospective buyers. If farmers have similar land which exceeds their needs, then it’s a good time to consider selling.”

Planted with a maize crop last year, the field was previously in cereal rotation. It currently has a mustard cover strip planted to the south of the field to prevent run off from the maize stubble.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

