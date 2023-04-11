Harper Adams

The new PhD post will see a researcher working to assess farmers’ mental health via a series of questionnaires and interviews over an extended period of time, as well as analysing case studies on the issue.

at Harper Adams University.

The post’s Director of Studies will be Rural Criminologist Dr Kreseda Smith, who said the impact crime can have on mental health is not always understood.

"Decisions made under stress are often ineffective, and so understanding and managing the mental health of farmers, and how it is affected by crime, is hugely important in helping to make sure our farmers are resilient," he said.

“Much of the existing research into agricultural crime focuses almost exclusively on its financial impact, rather than the impact it has on farmer mental health.

“Indeed, to date, little research has examined how agricultural crime impacts the mental health of farmers beyond my own recent work.

“This project will extend that research by providing an in-depth, long-term exploration of the lived experiences of farmers who have been a victim of crime.”

The impact of rural crime has been a key focus for the Rural Resilience Research Group at Harper Adams. The Centre’s interdisciplinary team of criminologists, behavioural scientists, geographers, and agriculturalists have strived to examine and address emerging risks to the rural economy and food chain.

The new researcher will work alongside key figures from the group – including Dr Smith – as well as a series of other experts.