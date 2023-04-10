Shropshire Farming Talk: Grant advice is available for farmers

Nia Bushell

This year has already brought about a huge amount of change to current and future grant opportunities, with more anticipated to open throughout 2023, including another round of the Slurry Infrastructure Grant.

The progressive reduction of BPS payments continues with the 2023 application window open until May 15, before being de-linked and ending in 2027.

This year is the final year of Countryside Stewardship as we know it. The window for Higher Tier agreements is open until April 28, and the window for Mid-Tier or Wildlife Offer agreements is open until August 18.

Going forward this will be replaced by Countryside Stewardship Plus which is anticipated to be launched in 2024. Standalone Countryside Stewardship Capital Grant agreements have recently seen an increase in payment rates and have a rolling application window.

The second theme of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund for Animal Health and Welfare Items, remains open until midday on June 15.

The fund allows applicants to apply for a contribution towards the cost of investing in new technology to improve the health and welfare of livestock, with a cap of £25,000.

This year we have also seen updates on the Environmental Land Management (ELM) Scheme, including the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) which opened last year. This offers payments to farmers for farming in a more sustainable manner.

Currently there are three standards available which include arable and horticultural soils, improved grassland soils and moorland. A further six standards will be added later this year including hedgerows, integrated pest management, nutrient management, arable and horticultural land, improved grassland and low input grassland. Further standards are expected to be rolled out until 2025. An SFI Management payment at a rate of £20/ha for up to 50ha entered in the scheme (up to £1,000) per year has also been introduced.

The Animal Health and Welfare Pathway which supports the gradual and continual improvement in the production of healthier, higher welfare animals is now open for applications. Providing funding for an annual vet visit offering bespoke advice and diagnostic testing for cattle, sheep and pigs.

The Water Management Grant will soon be re-opening for applications, providing funding for capital items which improve farm productivity through more efficient use of water irrigation, offering a maximum grant of £500,000.

Free advice, fully funded by Defra is available under the Future Farming Resilience Fund to help better understand the options available.

As part of this, Berrys are able to come and meet farmers on farm and provide a comprehensive bespoke report tailored to the specific needs of your business, outlining current business performance and recommendations for the future. For details, call 01743 290636 or email nia.bushell@berrys.uk.com.