This rural business sees a group taught leatherwork and embossing techniques, howing them practical tips on how to work with leather.

Areas of Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales are now set up ready for those living in the urban West Midlands to experience the fresh air and quiet of the countryside.

Farmers are increasingly looking for new forms of income to supplement traditional methods.

That has turned them into creative entrepreneurs, according to Emma Davies, who helps turn those ideas into a reality.

Emma a surveyor in the rural management team at Savills in Telford, says: "Rural landowners remain as entrepreneurial as ever, but being alive to the trends that are light on heavy infrastructure and capital costs are the best way to assure success when they look to diversify.

"These ideas may work best for existing rural tourism providers, or they may trigger ideas for farmers and landowners who have yet to offer diversifications on their farms."

Emma Davies

Why has glamping achieved scale in a way that many other rural tourism and leisure offers have not?

Emma said: "It offers an experience of quality. The difference between a bad camping trip and a great glamping one is often the quality of the facilities and infrastructure provided by hosts.

"The attention to detail, plumbing and exclusivity set glamping apart from its camping cousin.

"For a modest outlay, a meaningful nightly fee can be charged and costs recouped relatively quickly.

"Glamping is also about versatility. Nearly every farm has a special corner with a view, feature or woodland glade that could make the ideal getaway spot for glampers.

"Subject to meeting the need for quality, there are relatively few barriers to delivering a good glamping site, although advice should be taken.

"Local planners tend to be supportive and many types of temporary structures can be adapted. It’s important that the customer service is authentic and the areas accessible to guests clearly defined."

She added: "Distinctiveness also makes glamping an attractive prospect for farmers and landowners.

"A yurt or canvas tent is indistinct until you locate it in the countryside, with a wildflower meadow or woodland backdrop. Every photo of that yurt or canvas is unique to its setting, making it easy to market the offering without having to spend as much on branding or activities to differentiate it from any competition.

"It's worth noting glamping also meets all three of the long-term tourism and leisure trends of sustainability, experience and wellness. We see these carrying on, especially where they tick cost of living concerns too."

Glamping

Emma has a number of ideas for ventures that rural folk may consider when launching a new business.

"Craft retreats are one consideration," she says."These can offer experiential breaks for visitors to learn a new skill in small groups taps into the hobby-to-career trend, while offering companionship to adults and seniors living alone.

"Barns and outbuildings can be adapted to offer the perfect facility for the rural craft renaissance.

"Owners can offer their own skills and passions in anything from flower arranging to vintage tractor restoration, or partner with local talent."

Destination food is another suggestion from the Savills team.

"Grass-fed beef burgers in a wildflower meadow or wood-fired pizza oven in a woodland glade," says Emma."Street food gets a seasonality makeover with serious Instagram potential, using local produce and light-touch infrastructure.

"Quality is paramount, but versatility and distinctiveness are assured by very nature of the activity."

And what about cycle safaris?

Emma says: "Two-wheel adventures are a trend that existing destinations could do more to encourage.

"For new enterprises, providing a bike rack is a good place to start, but partnering with neighbouring farms to create a new cycle tour is the way to bring scale and volume to the opportunity.