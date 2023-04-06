Shropshire Farming Talk: Public access issues our farmers might face this spring

Sophie Dwerryhouse

Lambs have started to appear in the fields and cattle are being turned out to pasture after a long winter indoors.

We will also see more people out enjoying the countryside, using public rights of way and permissive paths which may cross farm land.

Access to our beautiful countryside is highly valued with recent studies having highlighted the huge benefits to health and wellbeing of enjoying nature. However, irresponsible behaviour by some members of the public creates understandable concern amongst our community.

There are over 140,000 miles of public footpaths in Great Britain and over 3.5 million acres of parks and open access land, much of which are maintained by farmers and landowners for public benefit.

The countryside is a working environment. There have sadly been incidents over recent years of walkers, often with dogs being, injured and in some cases even killed by livestock whilst using rights of way.

Equally there is also the concern of dogs causing livestock worrying and Neosporosis as well as crop damage due to public not sticking to footpaths.

Farmers and landowners must give consideration to the public where rights of way are concerned.

The CLA has called for the access legislation to be updated for several years, making it possible for farmers to temporarily divert public rights of way to avoid fields where livestock is grazing and we continue to push for this option to be adopted.

There are some simple ways in which to avoid any interaction between livestock and the public.

Do you need to turn livestock out in an area with a public right of way running through it?

Could you temporarily fence the right of way to separate livestock and the public? Use signage advising the public that there is livestock grazing, to keep dogs on leads (but to let go if chased by cattle) and to remind the public to follow the Countryside Code.

There are guidance notes regarding public access on the CLA website available for members. The CLA also has a range of access-related signage available to purchase.