Powys farmer Emyr's fundraising drive now tops £200,000

Emyr, second from the right, hands over his cheque to RABI at Halls

Emyr Wigley, a dairy farmer based in Deytheur, Llansantffraid, on the Powys-Shropshire border, handed over his latest charity cheques – for more than £39,000 each – to representatives from RABI and Ovarian Cancer Action this week.

The money raised was the result of his Old Stackyard Herd of British Blues being sold at a Charity Auction Sale at Hall in Shrewsbury.

The closed breeding herd of pedigree British Blue cattle had been established by Emyr and his much-loved late wife Evelyn, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer shortly after their retirement.

Emyr had raised over £121,000 for both the charities since his wife's death and decided to sell his herd of 33 cattle, hoping to raise a further funds.

As a result, his fundraising has now reached £201,517.82 and his latest sale has seen £39,627.94 given to each of the charities.

Jonny Dymond , senior livestock auctioneer at Halls, managed the sale with fees donated to the appeal.