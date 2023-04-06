Notification Settings

Powys farmer Emyr's fundraising drive now tops £200,000

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

A Powys farmer's incredible fundraising exploits have topped £200,000.

Emyr, second from the right, hands over his cheque to RABI at Halls

Emyr Wigley, a dairy farmer based in Deytheur, Llansantffraid, on the Powys-Shropshire border, handed over his latest charity cheques – for more than £39,000 each – to representatives from RABI and Ovarian Cancer Action this week.

The money raised was the result of his Old Stackyard Herd of British Blues being sold at a Charity Auction Sale at Hall in Shrewsbury.

The closed breeding herd of pedigree British Blue cattle had been established by Emyr and his much-loved late wife Evelyn, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer shortly after their retirement.

Emyr had raised over £121,000 for both the charities since his wife's death and decided to sell his herd of 33 cattle, hoping to raise a further funds.

As a result, his fundraising has now reached £201,517.82 and his latest sale has seen £39,627.94 given to each of the charities.

Jonny Dymond , senior livestock auctioneer at Halls, managed the sale with fees donated to the appeal.

Mt Dymond said: "We were thrilled when Emyr first approached us about the sale and were inspired by Emyr’s drive to raise so much money for these two very worthy charities."

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

