Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire Farming Talk: The economic cost of lameness in cattle

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

Lameness in cattle is not only a welfare issue but also one of economics.

Nick Challenor
Nick Challenor

Cows with a locomotion score of 2 (mildly lame, walk arched) or 3 (moderately lame, stand arched) will produce 4 to 9 per cent less milk than a non-lame cow.

This is approximately 1.5 litres per cow, per day less. A lame cow will stand more, eat less, and therefore have less energy left to produce milk.

Lameness is probably the third biggest health related economic loss facing the dairy industry and comes in just behind fertility and mastitis.

Preventing lameness is more cost effective and ensures improved locomotion for cattle and therefore better welfare.

Cattle with unbalanced or swollen, infected feet will lose weight from lack of hydration and nutrition, milk production will drop and there will be increased costs from premature culling, veterinary treatment, man hours and prolonged calving intervals.

Horn growth is usually about 5mm a month. Overgrowth occurs mainly at the toe, this is where most of the horn needs to be removed when trimming.

Problems with posture and mobility will occur if hooves are not trimmed, eventually leading to an impact on profitability. The hoof wall should always take the pressure, not the central sole.

If you have a beef or dairy herd it is essential to develop foot care programmes which fit in with your business operation and assist with the productivity, longevity and performance of the herd.

Working together regularly with your foot trimmer will ensure the best results for herd health.

Hoof trimming can help reduce problems and economic loss. It should be done at routine intervals, with ad hoc or more frequent visits tailored to individual farm requirements, especially if cattle are on high yielding rations and confined to concrete surfaces.

Article by Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News