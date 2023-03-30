Shropshire Farming Talk: Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations 2021

Amy Thomas

They apply to everyone with agricultural land, including landowners who let their land out on grazing licenses and don’t own livestock themselves. Failure to comply could result in financial penalties, failed farm assurance checks or prosecution.

To comply, as of this year, you need to have a Risk Map and a Nutrient Management Plan in place, including calculations of your current manure storage and manure produced from livestock.

You should also abide by the closed spreading periods for inorganic fertiliser.

From April 30, all holdings will need to demonstrate that they are not exceeding 170kg of Nitrogen per hectare – including fertiliser spread on the land and direct excreta from grazing stock.

By August 2024 you must have five months slurry storage capacity – six months if pig or poultry – and abide by the closed slurry spreading periods.

At Roger Parry & Partners we can help with the creation of Risk Maps and Nutrient Management Plans to help you meet the requirements and calculate your nitrogen limit and storage requirements.

If you cannot meet these then we can assist by finding other land to spread on, planning applications for manure stores and grant advice.

Alternatively, if you are under the nitrogen limit then there may be opportunities to earn some money from your land by allowing slurry spreading by others who are struggling on their own land.