Shropshire farming survey to look at how agriculture is taught in schools

Final year Harper Adams BSc (Hons) Agri-business student Lucy Morgan, from Montgomeryshire, was inspired to take up her research after attending a farm open day in the Lake District during her placement year with New Breed.

While taking part in the event, Lucy was shocked to discover how little some of the children understood about agriculture and food production.

She is now looking to see how food and farming issues are taught in British schools – and is asking the country’s primary school teachers and teaching assistants for their help.

Lucy said: “I want to understand the importance of teaching the concept of 'farm to fork' in UK primary schools and the challenges associated with including it in the current curriculum for teachers.

“My dissertation topic was inspired by taking part in a farm open day for primary schools during my placement year.

“Despite many of the schools being from rural Cumbria, a large proportion of the children had little understanding of where their food came from.

“I think it is imperative that children understand how their food is produced and how difficult farming life can be so that they grow up with an appreciation of this.

“I grew up on family run dairy farm so feel very fortunate that I have always been around agriculture and rural life, but I am fully aware many children do not have this upbringing.”

Lucy is now asking teachers and teaching assistants to help her research by filling in a short online survey, at harper-adams.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/agricultural-food-production-in-uk-primary-schools

Participants in the survey do not have to give any personal information and the survey should take between five and ten minutes to complete.

“My future career aspiration is to educate young people about the concept of 'farm to fork' and rural life," she said.