Harper Adams University makes its mark on global stage

Harper Adams

The Newport-based university was announced as the leading global institution in the category for 2022 and has continued to hold its position in the rankings for 2023, which have just been released.

The employer reputation indicator draws on survey responses from tens of thousands of graduate employers worldwide to compile its rankings and infer an institution’s measure of excellence.

Harper Adams Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael Lee said: “Our research has always had real-world impact, with students, staff and industry working together to respond to the challenges our planet faces.

“It is wonderful to see this focus recognised so clearly in this year’s rankings, where we have secured our best-ever figures on impact, productivity and quality.”

The rankings are compiled by higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds and look at the performance of more than 15,700 university programmes from 1,594 institutions around the globe.

Universities are examined across 54 different academic disciplines – with comparative performance data being provided across a range of metrics.

QS Senior Vice President, Ben Sowter, said: "Our largest-ever subjects rankings provides a deeper understanding of how global higher education excellence is achieved.

“Sustained targeted investment and international collaboration are key pillars upon which progress can be made. In addition, improving relationships with industry correlates with better employment, research, and innovation outcomes."

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “It is great news to not only see Harper Adams continuing to be recognised as the leading global university in our field for our reputation among employers, but also to see the university rising overall in these rankings.

“Whether that is our top UK five placing for our agriculture and forestry academic reputation, or our rise in the research rankings, it is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff – and to the impression our placement students and alumni make on employers, globally.

“Since we secured the top spot last year, I have been speaking to employers and institutions across the globe – including many, many businesses where I have encountered Harper Adams alumni.