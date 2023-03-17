Shropshire Star Farming Talk: Latest news from RABI

Shropshire Star farming columnist Christine Downes.

The dry weather of February gave way to the blizzards sweeping the countryside last week.

With shepherds busy lambing, lambs will be looking for shelter from biting winds.

A number of dairy farmers are spring calving, with cows grazing during the day. The high welfare standards and care shown on farms are excellent and supporting British farmers is one way of maintaining viable agriculture businesses for the future and safe guarding our food supplies.

The long hours spent in the lambing or calving shed attending to animals, making sure the first feed of important colostrum is given to the young animal, takes its toll.

Empathy from family and friends is important, a phone call is always welcomed, along with a ready prepared meal.

There will be delicious cakes, coffee and time for a chat on April 1 at The Castle Inn, Bletchley, TF9 3RZ entry £5, raising funds for RABI, Lingen Davies and Shrewsbury Hospital League of Friends.

It takes place from 10am-12noon. Contact Moira Roberts on 01630 638326 for more details.

RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) is grateful for all the kind

and most generous donations.

A recent successful quiz held at Hadnall VH organised by the Mullard family and Shropshire Committee raised £902.

The Shropshire Chamber of Agriculture, the only one in England, presented our Regional Manager Kate Jones with £1000.

A charity Lunch organised by the Shrewsbury Rotary club raised £1200 with donations and an excellent raffle. This will enable RABI to help working farmers, farm workers and farming people with practical, financial and emotional help. RABI is always there with a free confidential 24/7 helpline: 0800 188

4444 The professional mental health support has been a valuable and needed service.

Meanwhile, the Blue Genes sale of cattle at Shrewsbury Livestock Market was outstanding. Emyr Wigley’s herd of charity cattle made £81,000, split between RABI and Ovarian Cancer, which Emyr’s late wife died from in 2016.

People from all over the country travelled to support along with 300 online.

This huge donation will help many of the complex cases RABI is helping to give hope for the future.

Looking ahead, the NFU County Chairman’s Lunch will be at Minsterley on Sunday, May 14. Tickets include a two-course lunch will be £30 and available from Kate Jones on 07876 492839 or kate.jones@rabi.org.uk