Windows for farm payments open as Shropshire farmers urged to apply

Applications for farming payments have been opened

They are urged to submit their applications and claims as soon as they can for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and claim for their existing Countryside Stewardship (CS) revenue and Environmental Stewardship (ES) agreements.

From 2024, the Rural Payments Agency plan to replace BPS with delinked payments.

Farmers must claim and be eligible for BPS payments in the 2023 scheme year to receive delinked payments for 2024 to 2027.

The application window for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the claim window for existing Countryside Stewardship (CS) revenue and Environmental Stewardship (ES) agreements opened on Tuesday.

Rural Payments Agency Chief Executive Paul Caldwell said: “I know the importance of cashflow to rural businesses at this time.

"I am pleased that we have continued to achieve a strong performance to help farmers deliver sustainable food production alongside environmental actions to enhance and support nature.

“I encourage all eligible farmers to submit their applications and claims as soon as possible to ensure that no one misses out.”

The government says it is committed to investing £2.4 billion per year into the farming sector for the rest of this parliament.

In January, the government set out detailed plans on the improved and expanded Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and Countryside Stewardship, as well as increased payment rates through Countryside Stewardship and a new SFI Management Payment worth up to £1,000 to help manage costs.