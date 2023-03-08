Host of farm machinery to be sold at Oswestry farm

Halls are holding a dispersal sale

The sale will be held at Decoy Farm near Oswestry on Saturday, March 25, starting at 11 am

Halls have been favoured with instructions from Mr John Holland to conduct the sale following his decision to retire and vacate the farm.

Decoy was a dairy farm until some four years ago when milk production ceased with recent years spent on beef and arable enterprises.

There is a good mix of machinery on offer which will be of interest to many.

The sale will include two tractors and a Manitou Load all, among other items. Among the items available for purchase are a collection of small farm tools, fencing equipment, feed troughs, and feeders, as well as five heat lamps, wheels, drainage pipes, calf feeders,two calving aids, two feed barrows, workbench and vice.

Other items that are available for sale include Legend cow clippers, Lister cow clippers, two Knapsack sprayers, Seeley space heater, Comex pressure pump, water softening kit, Old salt bath, Belle electric cement mixer, three electric fence units and posts.

Additionally, the sale will include 80 Quadrant bales of Barley Straw.

For more information contact Mr David Giles on 07855 250787 or davidg@hallsgb.com