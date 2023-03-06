Shropshire farmers urged to build better soils to help with SFI funding

David Newton, Timac Agro technical manager

David Newton, Timac Agro technical manager, says this knowledge will be key to accessing future funding, but also for supporting future crop growth.

“The SFI funding aims to encourage activities which improve soil health, but it can be hard to know where to even begin,” he said. “Under the current guidelines, farmers and growers can receive £22/ha at an introductory level, or £40/ha at an intermediate level for the ‘arable and horticultural soils’ standard, so it’s well worth investing in your soil health.”

Tips to help meet the new arable soils standard include taking soil testing to the next level.

“Don’t just test for soil pH and macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) – the scheme requires a test for organic matter levels, so why not test trace elements and assess your soil structure at the same time?” he said.

“Understanding your soil type is also important. Understand it’s advantages and challenges; how best to work with it and improve its health and biology."

Soil type influences structure and its consequent ability to retain nutrients and water, as well as its workability are also important, he says.

Lighter, sandier soils can be more acidic and prone to leaching due to their porous nature; they can also have lower organic matter levels, which consequently affects soil biology.

“On the other hand, heavier clay soils are more prone to compaction and poorer water drainage due to smaller particle sizes and are heavier to work. However, often they are more fertile and retain organic matter more efficiently,” adds Mr Newton.

He also suggests you understand your trace elements. Crops require a host of essential nutrients for growth and requesting a more detailed soil analysis for nutrients, such as sulphur, calcium, manganese, copper, iron and boron, can help you predict any deficiencies and limitations to plant growth in the future.

He adds is is also important to maximise your soil biology and allowing it to thrive is paramount to soil processes, such as the mineralisation of organic matter to provide nutrient availability for plants.

“Using a soil conditioner, such as Humistart+, can help provide a better environment for fungi and bacteria to thrive, in turn encouraging rapid break down of organic matter and the release of nutrients,” he explains.

He adds that says taking steps to better understand your soils and carrying out practices which enhance soil biology and fertility will lead to maximised nutrient use efficiency.