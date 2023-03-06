Halls to sell 'exceptional herd' at Shrewsbury Auction Centre

Senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond selling dairy cattle at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The leading livestock auctioneer has received instructions from J Duerdin and Co to disperse their herd at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tuesday, March 14.

A spokesperson for Halls said: "This herd is a true testament to the dedication and passion of the Duerdin family, who have been breeding cows for over six decades.

"Despite not having access to modern facilities, the herd has performed to exceptionally high standards, and highlights the family's hard work and commitment to their animals.

"The herd has been closed since 1962 and for more years than the family can recall it has been bred using Genus Sires.

"The herd was fully pedigree until 2018, when the decision was made to introduce some hybrid vigour with the addition of Norwegian Red bloodlines, which has been successful. Since 2020, Pedigree Holstein semen has also been used.

"The health and fitness of this herd is exemplary. The cows are meticulously managed with cow health in mind, and the udder quality, legs and feet are a credit to the management."

The herd is cubicle housed, grazed in the summer with a semi TMR diet fed, and milked through a herringbone parlour.

The young herd comprises 32 first lactation, 23 second lactation, 18 third lactation, 8 fourth lactation, and 19 cows which have had 5 or more calves.