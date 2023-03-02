Shropshire Farming Talk: How is the grain market faring?

Shropshire Star farming column columnist David Roberts, G.O Davies Ltd.

From the middle of December until the end of January, except for a brief interlude around Christmas, the market plummeted £30.

Since the beginning of February, we have regained £25.

Why? I hear you ask; this is because of a number of factors.

One of the main reasons is that we have had a pretty healthy export programme on the go which will help reduce our surplus.

Another reason is that the Putin fear factor has started to reappear and some say that he is very angry over the west supplying tanks.

Lastly, we have entered into the weather time of year when anything can happen, is it too dry, too wet, or has enough been drilled?

Interestingly the last report I read said that 19 million tonnes had been exported from the Ukraine but very importantly their drilled acreage was well down on last year.

So, where do we go from here?

I would say hang onto your hats because I feel very strongly that the rollercoaster will continue for a while yet.

As an aside AN is down to approx. £560 ouch!

They have done it again.

