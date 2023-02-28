Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shopping habits in focus as part of Shropshire farming student's project

By Matthew PanterNewportFarmingPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shoppers are being asked how their buying habits have changed as a result of the cost of living crisis as part of a student research project.

Harper Adams University student Georgia Wilson
Harper Adams University student Georgia Wilson

Final year BSc (Hons) Agri-food Marketing with Business student Georgia Wilson, from Harper Adams University, decided to investigate the impact of recent pressures on people’s pockets for her final year honours research project after noticing her own shopping choices were changing.

She said: “As the cost of living in the UK increases, consumers are having to make changes to their food retail buying habits.

“This could include switching to shopping at discounters, increasing purchases of private label products, planning food shops more carefully or seeking out greater discounts in store."

Georgia added: “Having worked in food retail for a number of years, it was always interesting to see how consumers’ buying habits changed – over seasons, or during Covid, for example.

“At the time of me starting to think about my honours research project, the cost of living crisis was becoming increasingly apparent.

“Therefore I decided I would focus on this - as I knew that my own food retail buying habits had changed as a result, and wanted to know if others’ had too!”

Georgia has devised a short survey which asks shoppers to consider where they shop, what choices they make on brands, whether they take a list – and more.

The survey – which should take around five to ten minutes to complete – can be found at harper-adams.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/uk-consumers-food-retail-buying-habits-during-a-cost-of-li-3

Farming
News
Cost of living
Education
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News