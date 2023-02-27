Shropshire farmers hail NFU secretary after reaching 30-year milestone

Neil Wagstaff

This week, Neil Wagstaff will have served as East Shropshire group secretary for 30 years working out of the Telford regional office, at Southwater Way, with the late Bob Bolton and now with Kate Hamilton.

Caynton farmer Neil Furniss, branch chair, said: “ I first met Neil at Harper Adams in 1990 when our paths briefly crossed for a few months. Little did I know it would lead to a lifelong friendship.

“He is always on hand to discuss NFU farming business and his attention to detail as an agent for NFU Mutual on insurance matters is second to none, in fact he is the font of all knowledge.

“I credit him with my initial introduction to anaerobic digestion which has become central to my business today.

“He has diligently maintained the East Shropshire NFU branch trip tradition, successfully transitioning to a new generation in the last 15 years.

“This is often derided as a ‘study tour’ but I have learnt much over the years.”

In 2022 the group travelled to Yorkshire, the first time the study tour had been on following the pandemic, and visited several large arable units, a bioethanol plant, and large-scale vegetable business over three days.

“I know it takes many hours of organising on his part,” Mr Furniss added. “We are very fortunate to have had Neil in Shropshire for a scarcely believable 30 years and can only hope he carries on for a good few years yet.”

Rob Newbery, NFU regional director, said Neil was known to all of his members, respected in the local rural and professional community and importantly very good at his job.

“We’re proud to have Neil as part of the regional team and I know the members he supports, and assists are glad of his willing attitude, knowledge, and ability when they need him.