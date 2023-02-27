Shrewsbury's new NFU ambassador will help give the next generation a voice in farming

Evie Rogers

Evie Rogers, who is studying agriculture and farm business at Harper Adams University, is one of a new crop of NFU Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors.

She will represent the West Midlands and is one of just 11 farmers nationwide to take one of the coveted posts, having beaten stiff competition from more than 70 applicants.

At a crucial time in agriculture due to spiralling costs, food supply chains and food security pressures and with financial support for farming undergoing huge structural change, the new ambassadors will play a vital role representing the next generation’s voice.

Evie said: “Hailing from Shrewsbury and from a non-agricultural background, I have been heavily involved within the agricultural industry since I was 13 and I must pay homage to my sister, Megan, who encouraged me.

“She let me go relief milking with her after the school day was over.

“Since 2015, I have gained a wide variety of experience, primarily in the dairy sector, but have expanded my knowledge within the beef and sheep sector since starting my role as a net zero advisor in Kirkby Lonsdale, in Cumbria – as part of my university placement year.”

She added Shropshire Young Farmers had been a great starting point for her to get involved with agriculture and she had met many like-minded people who were passionate about the countryside and championing British agriculture and produce.

“Working on Shropshire farms from a young age, and as a new entrant, allowed me to enter the industry with a fresh outlook,” she said.

“I am open to learning about all aspects of farming systems – but dairying is my favourite sector.

“I love being out in the countryside, seeing livestock roaming and crops growing – agriculture allows you to work with nature in a way that many other careers do not.”

She said British farms had very high standards and the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in food production remained a challenge.

“Shoppers are becoming more aware of the impact of their food choices on the environment, animal welfare, and human health,” she said.

“As a result, they are demanding more information about where their food comes from, how it was produced, and the conditions in which it was grown or raised.

“With this challenge comes significant opportunities and it enables us to showcase the high welfare standards and climate-friendly farming that British agriculture champions.

"I believe that being an ambassador for the NFU is a fantastic opportunity to advocate for the interests and concerns of farmers, to engage with policymakers and the public, and to promote sustainable agriculture practices.

“I hope my work can contribute to creating a more sustainable and equitable agriculture industry that can meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

On welcoming the new ambassadors, NFU President Minette Batters said it could be argued there was never a more important time for British food and farming.

She said: “The past three years have shown what an excellent opportunity we have with our ambassadors to tell our positive story, from producing high quality food, to our care for the environment and our crucial work towards British agriculture being net zero by 2040.

“We have a fantastic range of agricultural roles represented by this cohort which will bring together inspiring voices from across the industry. I can’t wait to work alongside this group of talented and passionate people to see what we will achieve.”

Evie was in Birmingham last week for NFU Conference where she heard from an impressive line-up of politicians and industry representatives including Defra Minister of State The Rt Hon Mark Spencer, MP, and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of HM Official Opposition and the Labour Party.