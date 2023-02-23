Notification Settings

Major tractor show will be in the West Midlands next month with host of activities planned

Published:

A long-established tractor show is back in the region next month.

A wide range of tractors will be on display

The Spring Tractor World and Classic Commercial Show, the longest-established show of its kind, heads to the Three Counties Showground in Malvern on March 11-12 with a wide range of exhibitors, trade stands and displays.

Welcoming exhibitors from across the country, the two-day indoor and outdoor extravaganza showcases veteran, vintage and classic tractors, lorries and trucks, miniature steam engines, model displays and much more, including a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment, classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Indoor exhibits alone will fill three permanent exhibition halls plus link marquee, guaranteeing comfort, whatever the weather! Outdoor displays include classic commercials, Land Rovers and vans, stationary engines and miniature Steam engines.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to chat and swap tips at numerous regional and national club stands.

Feature presentations include the Fordson New Performance Range, plus Friends of Ferguson Heritage and the Ferguson Club, celebrating 70 years of Massey-Harris-Ferguson.

Sunday, March 12 will see the return of the popular Classic Commercials Drive-In Day.

For discounted advance tickets, full directions and all information, go to tractorworldshow.co.uk.

