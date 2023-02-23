Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

19th century home with vast equestrian facilities comes on market for £925,000

By Matthew PanterMarket DraytonFarmingPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An 19th century property, with a wide range of equestrian facilities, has come on the market near Market Drayton for an asking price of £925,000.

Hilltop
Hilltop

Hilltop, Sandy Lane, Lockley Wood, is a four-bedroom property with origins dating back to 1800s.

It comes with land extending to nearly 9.5 acres including fenced paddocks with water to each

The property also comes with a 20 x 40m Martin Collins manege, an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained.

Hilltop is in a stunning location

There are also three 12 x 12 ft stables and one 17x12 ft foaling box plus a separate feed room, barn and further outbuildings.

Elevated position overlooking views of Cannock Chase, The Wrekin and beyond, the property is well located with access to the A41, M54 and M6.

Beccy Theodore-Jones, property agent for Savills in Telford, who are handling the sale, said: “The equestrian facilities here are so well laid out and have such exceptional views surrounding it."

Hilltop comes with a host of equestrian facilities

"It is a seriously charming home that is absolutely ideal for equine enthusiasts.”

For full details, visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbwmrstes220198

Farming
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Property
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News