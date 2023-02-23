19th century home with vast equestrian facilities comes on market for £925,000

Hilltop

Hilltop, Sandy Lane, Lockley Wood, is a four-bedroom property with origins dating back to 1800s.

It comes with land extending to nearly 9.5 acres including fenced paddocks with water to each

The property also comes with a 20 x 40m Martin Collins manege, an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained.

Hilltop is in a stunning location

There are also three 12 x 12 ft stables and one 17x12 ft foaling box plus a separate feed room, barn and further outbuildings.

Elevated position overlooking views of Cannock Chase, The Wrekin and beyond, the property is well located with access to the A41, M54 and M6.

Beccy Theodore-Jones, property agent for Savills in Telford, who are handling the sale, said: “The equestrian facilities here are so well laid out and have such exceptional views surrounding it."

Hilltop comes with a host of equestrian facilities

"It is a seriously charming home that is absolutely ideal for equine enthusiasts.”