Aqualate Estate’s manager to discuss future plans at Newport meeting

Wojtek Behnke - Aqualate Estate's Manager.

Wojtek Behnke, Aqualate Estate’s manager and descendent of the Boughey family, will be talking about his vision for the estate with minimal damage to native flora and fauna.

He will be informing members about a number of ways in which he is transforming the approach to farming and land management on the estate.

The chairmen of Edgmond and Lilleshall Parish Councils will also talk about the changes and challenges they face.

It takes place on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Newport Cricket Club, Audley Avenue.