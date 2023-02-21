Notification Settings

Aqualate Estate’s manager to discuss future plans at Newport meeting

By Matthew Panter

Farming will be among the topics when Newport and District Civic Society holds its next meeting on Tuesday.

Wojtek Behnke - Aqualate Estate's Manager.

Wojtek Behnke, Aqualate Estate’s manager and descendent of the Boughey family, will be talking about his vision for the estate with minimal damage to native flora and fauna.

He will be informing members about a number of ways in which he is transforming the approach to farming and land management on the estate.

The chairmen of Edgmond and Lilleshall Parish Councils will also talk about the changes and challenges they face.

It takes place on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Newport Cricket Club, Audley Avenue.

Admission is free and car parking is available on site next to The Pavilion.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

