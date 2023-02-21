Notification Settings

AHDB to save £500,000 per year in move to new headquarters in Coventry

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is to save around £500,000 from its annual budget when it moves from its current headquarters at Stoneleigh to a new location near Coventry.

The move to the new premises on the Middlemarch Business Park near Coventry Airport will take place by the end of April 2023.

Meanwhile a new tenant, an international technology company, has taken over the existing lease and is now in the process of setting up its new base at Stoneleigh Park.

AHDBs new headquarters will be more than 50 per cent smaller in size at 16,000 square feet, compared to the current premises, which is 33,000 sq ft.

CEO Tim Rycroft said: “This move to a new, fit for purpose headquarters demonstrates our commitment to reducing central costs and building a leaner AHDB.

“The money we have saved will be reinvested in our core activities, directly benefiting levy payers.

“International House will provide a home that fits the requirements of our current sector teams and central support staff, as well as offering better value for money to levy payers in serving their needs.

“It gives us a suitable venue for hosting levy payer meetings, as well as other stakeholder and industry events and we are also pleased to have found a location that is close to our current base.”

