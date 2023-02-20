Notification Settings

MP hails work of Harper Adams University

Published:

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan says the work of Harper Adams University in training agricultural students is crucial in ensuring a positive future for the farming industry.

Helen Morgan with Ken Sloan, VC of Harper Adams University.
The MP visited the Newport-based university last week to discuss farming and research.

Talks included the state of British farming, UK competitiveness abroad, and the unique offer being provided for Shropshire students by the university.

She was shown around the campus by Vice Chancellor Ken Sloan to see the offer from Harper Adams for local students, their nationally recognised veterinary school, and on-site farm.

The tour included details of how at Harper Adams, all students have a year-long placement in employment, many in North Shropshire such as Muller, in order to ensure graduates enter the workforce having already had hands-on experience of the industry.

Harper Adams have five academic departments – Agriculture and Environment; Animal Health Behaviour and Welfare; Harper Keel Veterinary School; Food, Land and Agribusiness and Engineering.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “We are really lucky to have Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

"They really do provide a first-class service to both their students and the wider industry. The agricultural sector employs around 4 million people – nearly 14% of the UK workforce – so the impact of training high quality graduates cannot be understated.

“It was really fascinating to have a tour of the campus, veterinary school, and on-site farm. It was also good to talk through the non-agricultural offer, including engineering, animal health, and food sciences. The ethos is all about giving students hands-on experience of the industry, which stands graduates in a good stead going into employment.

“One issue raised was with the way that agricultural workers are classified as lower-skilled by the Office of National Statistics, even if the skills and depth of knowledge to do their jobs requires a huge level of expertise. I will be raising this as a point in need of change.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

