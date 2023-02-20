Helen Morgan with Ken Sloan, VC of Harper Adams University.

The MP visited the Newport-based university last week to discuss farming and research.

Talks included the state of British farming, UK competitiveness abroad, and the unique offer being provided for Shropshire students by the university.

She was shown around the campus by Vice Chancellor Ken Sloan to see the offer from Harper Adams for local students, their nationally recognised veterinary school, and on-site farm.

The tour included details of how at Harper Adams, all students have a year-long placement in employment, many in North Shropshire such as Muller, in order to ensure graduates enter the workforce having already had hands-on experience of the industry.

Harper Adams have five academic departments – Agriculture and Environment; Animal Health Behaviour and Welfare; Harper Keel Veterinary School; Food, Land and Agribusiness and Engineering.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “We are really lucky to have Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

"They really do provide a first-class service to both their students and the wider industry. The agricultural sector employs around 4 million people – nearly 14% of the UK workforce – so the impact of training high quality graduates cannot be understated.

“It was really fascinating to have a tour of the campus, veterinary school, and on-site farm. It was also good to talk through the non-agricultural offer, including engineering, animal health, and food sciences. The ethos is all about giving students hands-on experience of the industry, which stands graduates in a good stead going into employment.