New president for Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society

Finlay Munro

Mr Munro replaces outgoing president Angus Stovold.

His family has been involved in the Aberdeen-Angus breed since the 1800s and the herd now stands at 120 suckler cows, of which 90 are pedigree registered.

Mr Munro, who has served in the junior and senior vice-presidential roles, said it was an honour to take on the role of president.

“One of my main goals for the year ahead is to keep the breed in the strong position that it finds itself in at the moment,” added Mr Munro.

“The Aberdeen-Angus breed is sitting with the highest number of registrations of all breeds on BCMS and I hope to help sustain that.”

He said another focus for his time in the presidential role will be overseeing the roll-out of genomics in the next 12 months, as well as getting out to meet as many Aberdeen-Angus breeders as possible.

“I plan to attend as many events as I can throughout the country, as well as attending the World Angus Technical Meeting in the Czech Republic in September,” added Mr Munro.

Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive officer, Robert Gilchrist, welcomed the appointment and paid tribute to the outgoing president.