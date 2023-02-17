The opening of the new school

The launch of a dedicated Graduate School is part of plans for a bigger, stronger community of postgraduate students and researchers.

Professor Dawn Arnold, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research), said: “We have a new Graduate School committee, whose focus is to build both a community and the infrastructure needed to support and ensure they have access to – and every chance to succeed in – development opportunities.

“The School will also support staff working with postgraduate taught and research students.

“In creating this community, we hope to see more sharing of ideas – which could lead to all manner of new research in the future!”

Formally opening the Harper Adams Graduate School, Professor Ken Sloan, University Vice-Chancellor, said: “A successful and impactful University must demonstrate strength across its education, research and knowledge exchange activities and a vibrant postgraduate community is a vital part of that.

"The launch and development of the Harper Adams Graduate School, of which the space we have redeveloped is a part, is an integral part of the University’s future, providing opportunities to more people to develop advanced skills and understanding in their disciplines, as well as making an original contribution to knowledge and impact through postgraduate research.