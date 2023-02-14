Farming Talk: Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Charlotte Marrison

Now in its tenth year the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust inspired and organised count provides farmers and land managers a simple way of recording the effect of any conservation work they may have undertaken on their land.

Essentially you will be tracking a small part of the natural capital you have on your farm.

What the GWCT asks is that you download its tick sheet from bfbc.org.uk and spend 30 minutes, in a spot on your land, ideally where there is cover for the birds.

It might be a thick hedge, edge of woodland or a wild bird seed crop.

Counting concludes on Sunday, February 19

We have been exceptionally lucky with the weather as dry, calm conditions are best for birds and ourselves.

That said, if it suits you stay in the warmth of your farm vehicle to carry out your count, or sit out.

As for identification, the GWCT website provides excellent identification cards to help with the little brown jobs, be it a Tree Sparrow, Wren or Corn Bunting!

If more than one of you wants to be involved the BFBC is happy to receive a number of counts from different areas of one farm.

The website also includes a whole host of bird profiles on the likes of barn owls, chaffinches, corn buntings, fieldfares, grey partridge, house sparrow, lapwings and linnets.

Meadow pipits, reed buntings, skylarks, song thrush, starling, tree sparrow and yellowhammers are also featured on the website.