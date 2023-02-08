'Stay vigilant' warning as new case of bird flu confirmed in region

Avian Flu has been detected locally

A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone (Avian Influenza), or CBMCZ zone, has been declared around the infected premises, to limit the risk of disease spread.

Within this zone, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.

Councillor Richard Church, cabinet member for a Safer Powys, said: “It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“It is also important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus.

“Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

If you find dead wild waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks – or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.