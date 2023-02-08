Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Stay vigilant' warning as new case of bird flu confirmed in region

By Matthew PanterMid WalesFarmingPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A case of avian flu has been confirmed at a premises near Newtown, Powys County Council has said.

Avian Flu has been detected locally
Avian Flu has been detected locally

A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone (Avian Influenza), or CBMCZ zone, has been declared around the infected premises, to limit the risk of disease spread.

Within this zone, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.

Councillor Richard Church, cabinet member for a Safer Powys, said: “It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“It is also important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus.

“Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

If you find dead wild waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks – or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

For the latest updates on Avian influenza (bird flu) visit https://gov.wales/avian-influenza-bird-flu-latest-update

Farming
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Newtown
Environment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News