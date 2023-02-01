Farming Talk: Shropshire YFC help raise more than £8,000

Max Porter

The latter part of 2022 was filled with dinner dances which saw our members fetch out their black ties and best dresses for what is fantastic array of nights celebrating the success of individual clubs over the last year.

These evening typically include a wonderful three course meal followed by a presentation of awards and evening of dancing.

As Christmas drew closer, our clubs started their traditional festivities, with the annual County Carol Service and Craft Fayre being hosted at Upton Magna by county chairman Bobby Brooker.

It was a lovely evening with stalls ranging from Beeswax products to hand-sewn gifts. We even had a visit from one of Santa’s reindeers.

After an opportunity to browse the stalls we took to the church across the road to sing some carols.

It’s also been fantastic to see all 17 clubs in Shropshire out raising money for their own chosen charities, often chosen due to very personal connection with their clubs.

As it stands at the moment it looks like a total of more than £8000 has been raised by our clubs through carol singing, with the special mention to Rushbury and Cardington YFC who raised a massive £2000.

To start the year we have been kindly hosted by Charlie's stores with a tour of their enormous Welshpool distribution warehouse and their John Deere tractor dealership.

We had an outstanding tour filled with facts and information about the business, which Tyler told us at various points throughout the visit.

Coming up within the county, we have lots of exciting events to look forward to which include some more farm and rural business tours, sports competitions and, in February, we have our annual Performing Arts Competition at the Civic Centre in Whitchurch.

As I hope you can see, Shropshire YFC does a lot more than just farming and if you would like to know more about join the biggest rural youth organisation,please contact the County Office on 01743 442880 or visit our website www.sfyfc.org.uk.