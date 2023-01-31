Helen joins team at dairy consultancy

Helen Dent

Kite Consulting, based in Stafford, have added Helen Dent to their team.

She spent several years as an agronomist before becoming a sustainability consultant, has a particular interest in soils and the part they play in efficient milk production.

“Ruminant farming is the keystone of sustainable farming production and soils play a crucial role in this,” she said.

“Healthy, fertile soils drive efficient forage production and have a key role in carbon capturing.

“Above all sustainable farming needs to be profitable farming

“I’m really excited to be targeting sustainability in the dairy sector, an area I’m passionate about.”