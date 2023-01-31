Notification Settings

Helen joins team at dairy consultancy

By Matthew Panter

A dairy consultancy has strengthened its sustainability offering with a new appointment.

Helen Dent
Helen Dent

Kite Consulting, based in Stafford, have added Helen Dent to their team.

She spent several years as an agronomist before becoming a sustainability consultant, has a particular interest in soils and the part they play in efficient milk production.

“Ruminant farming is the keystone of sustainable farming production and soils play a crucial role in this,” she said.

“Healthy, fertile soils drive efficient forage production and have a key role in carbon capturing.

“Above all sustainable farming needs to be profitable farming

“I’m really excited to be targeting sustainability in the dairy sector, an area I’m passionate about.”

Helen is a member of the BASIS Environmental Advisers Register, the NFU Net Zero Steering Group and the NFU Next Generation Forum.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

