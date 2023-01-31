Free disease testing kits and training available for farmers in South Shropshire

Dairy cows eating silage

Severn Trent is inviting farmers to take part in a series of webinars, starting on February 22, part of a programme, known as ‘Test, Protect and Improve’ which has been set up to highlight the major risk that E. coli and cryptosporidium pose to both humans and animals when transmitted in water.

Webinars will be led by expert livestock consultants, ADAS and will provide practical advice on reducing contamination, in order to enhance animal health and productivity, improve farm economy and protect the environment

Dr Alex Cooke, Severn Trent principal catchment scientist , said: “The webinars will be tailored to different production systems, with the first ruminant session kicking off in February, and the first pig and poultry specific sessions on April 18, after which, farmers will receive free E. coli and cryptosporidiosis testing kits.

“Once the results of these tests are reported back to Severn Trent, alongside the farm’s vet we will work together to determine the best course of action,” she added.

"This may include reviewing animal health plans and undertaking bespoke farm risk assessments. All of this will be fully funded by Severn Trent. Farmers can also opt to discuss wider grant funding opportunities with their local Severn Trent agricultural adviser."

Dr Cooke said youngstock are at greatest risk of serious infection.

“ADAS calculations state that calves with severe clinical symptoms can be up to 34kg lighter at six months old, and financial losses can reach up to £130 per animal,”she said.

“Through this scheme, and close collaboration with farmers and their vets, we hope to achieve multifactorial benefits, in terms of improved water quality for humans and animals, teamed with improved animal health and therefore productivity for the farmer.