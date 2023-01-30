Newport student Sophie's New Zealand dream after landing agricultural scholarship

Sophie Vernon

Sophie Vernon, a second-year student at Harper Adams University is studying a BSc (Hons) in agriculture with farm business management.

She received the scholarship award after presenting a written statement setting out why she was worthy of the award, which is worth £1,500 to the recipient.

Sophie gave a talk recently to members of the agricultural society at a well-attended annual general meeting.

She explained that while studying, she also worked on the family farm in Calverhall, near Whitchurch.

Sophie said “I plan to go to New Zealand for my university work placement year after helping with the preparations for this year’s Newport Show.

"My aim is to broaden my dairy farming knowledge with spring calving systems and effective grass management.

"I am interested to learn about the different strategies and approaches which farmers take towards milk production”.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said: “The agricultural society makes this annual scholarship award as part of its charitable remit to encourage students to develop their agricultural knowledge and careers.