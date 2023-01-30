Harper Adams University veterinary student Rachel is honoured for her work

Rachel Hallam

Veterinary nursing student Rachel Hallam was among the winners at this year's Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority Awards.

She was named one of the best performing companion animal students of the past two years at the 2023 awards in Birmingham and said: “It was a privilege to be shortlisted and to win second prize.

"This was based on my marks in the base and companion animal exams. I took the exams in my second year as it was offered as an additional part of the course.

“These exams were challenging, and so it is nice to receive recognition for the hard work!”

The awards were held as part of a gala dinner at the Animal Health Distributors’ Association conference.

Rachel added: “Harper Adams has connected me with several different parts of the industry, including AMTRA with whom I got this qualification.