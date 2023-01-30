Fiona Law-Eadie

The latest version of the app makes it easier to use all data that is collected throughout the growing season, while out and about – making it easier to make agronomic and commercial decisions.

Additionally, there is now a module for growers to compare and benchmark their crop performance against anonymised data describing performance of other crops planted at similar times.

Fiona Law-Eadie, senior agronomist, outlines the importance of technology such as Crop4Sight, which is easy to use out in the field.

“Realistically growers and agronomists don’t spend that much time in front of a computer, especially not when the season gets busier," she said.

“The latest version of the mobile app gives you easy access to the crop insights you need, to make management decisions on the go."

Having a tool to monitor crop performance throughout the season, and therefore confidently forecast yield and performance, is crucial for mitigating risk for the farmer.

“For example, if emergence is a week earlier than expected but you have a set lifting date, this could mean the crop has a 7 to 10 days extra growing period and will likely require changes to crop management plans to maintain the optimum commercial yield of the crop,” added Mrs Law-Eadie. “This can be problematic for growers working to contract specifications.”