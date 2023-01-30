Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

App to support farmers monitoring potato crop performance

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

Crop4Sight has announced the launch of an updated version of their web and mobile app, designed to make it easier for potato growers and agronomists to access, and view, potato crop performance on the go.

Fiona Law-Eadie
Fiona Law-Eadie

The latest version of the app makes it easier to use all data that is collected throughout the growing season, while out and about – making it easier to make agronomic and commercial decisions.

Additionally, there is now a module for growers to compare and benchmark their crop performance against anonymised data describing performance of other crops planted at similar times.

Fiona Law-Eadie, senior agronomist, outlines the importance of technology such as Crop4Sight, which is easy to use out in the field.

“Realistically growers and agronomists don’t spend that much time in front of a computer, especially not when the season gets busier," she said.

“The latest version of the mobile app gives you easy access to the crop insights you need, to make management decisions on the go."

Having a tool to monitor crop performance throughout the season, and therefore confidently forecast yield and performance, is crucial for mitigating risk for the farmer.

“For example, if emergence is a week earlier than expected but you have a set lifting date, this could mean the crop has a 7 to 10 days extra growing period and will likely require changes to crop management plans to maintain the optimum commercial yield of the crop,” added Mrs Law-Eadie. “This can be problematic for growers working to contract specifications.”

To request a demo of the latest version of Crop4Sight’s platform, see the Crop4Sight website

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News