Shropshire farming talk: Use Milk Recording to identify IBR

Amanda Wilkes - CIS Area Manager

It affects the upper respiratory tract, which can lead to fatalities through the development of pneumonia in cattle.

Mortality is low, but economic losses can be high and it can also result in abortions and neonatal mortalities.

The severity of clinical signs depends on the strain of the virus and the susceptibility of cattle.

In adult cows, infection is associated with a severe and prolonged drop in milk yield, reduced fertility and abortions, and inflammation of the vulva/prepuce.

Animals can overcome IBR with an effective immune response, however, they will remain latently infected throughout their lives and can continue to shed the virus when stressed. It is an infectious condition (transmission by air but close contact necessary) and can be imported to a clean herd by the introduction of infected stock. It can also spread in the semen of an infected bull.

The physical symptoms of IBR consist of; fever, dullness, reduced appetite, weight loss, nasal discharge and conjunctivitis.

Accompanying these symptoms in adult cows are severe and extended milk loss, abortions along with reduced fertility.

It is important to monitor herd health status for IBR as part of routine milk recording either testing bulk tank samples or individual cow samples.

Antibody (IBR) – DO NOT Vaccinate. No contact with other cows/bulls. Individual and bulk samples

Antigen (IBRgEAB) – DO Vaccinate · Individual samples and bulk samples

The test detects the presence of antibodies in milk specific to the BHV-1 virus. A broad-spectrum antibiotic can control the symptoms of the infection however, production levels will still suffer and would be unlikely to fully recover.

A number of vaccines are available, on advice from your veterinary surgeon.

