Harper Adams University duo in running for Dairy Student of the Year award

Rebecca is up for an award

Finalists Rebecca Smith and Jack Howard were selected from a shortlist of six .

Each shortlisted student had to undertake a case study business appraisal to get in to the final, and then provide a 10 minute presentation to an audience of experts at the Farmers’ Club in London.

They had to respond to the prompt: The future reputation of the Dairy Industry is at stake. How do we encourage Gen Z to consume, enjoy and promote dairy products? Discuss.

Rebecca said: “It was quite nerve-racking to begin with, but once I got into the interview and conducted my presentation the nerves subsided. I was very happy to be shortlisted for the award and it has been a great experience.”

Jack added: “I am very grateful for the people over the years who have allowed me to learn and had the patience for me. If I had told 11-year-old me who was milking cows that I would get this far in a award I wouldn't have believed you!

Jack is a contender for the honour

“Whatever the end result I have enjoyed the process and looking forward to my future in the industry.”

Harper Adams Professor of Animal Science, Professor Liam Sinclair, welcomed the news that Harper Adams was yet again set to take the Dairy Student of the Year crown.

He said: “I am very delighted that the final two students in the RABDF Dairy Student Award 2023 are both from Harper Adams University."

“This will be the eighth time in the last nine years that a Harper Adams student has won the award.