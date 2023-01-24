More than 1000 visitors attracted to Welshpool farm machinery auction

Sale items at the event

Auctioneers Halls reported a strong trade and local, nationwide and international interest in the auction at Buttington Old Hall, Buttington, near Welshpool on Friday.

There were buyers registered from as far away as Poland and Ireland on the Marteye live streaming service.

The sale, held on behalf of the executors of the late Mr R. Pryce Jones, comprised modern, well maintained and genuine farm machinery and equipment that was in daily use prior to the dairy herd being dispersed last October.

Some 200 cattle from the farm’s well-managed, commercial dairy herd achieved a record average of £2,000 when they sold at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Top selling lots on Friday were £35,500 for a 2015 New Holland LM 6.28 telehandler with 2,502 hours, £22,500 for a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI 44,011 miles, £19,500 for a 2003 New Holland TS110 tractor with 4,994 hours, £19,400 for a 2004 New Holland TS125A tractor with 9,537 hours and£18,500 for a 2006 John Deere 6220 tractor with 6,650 hours.

Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond said: “This was our first farm dispersal sale of the year and it exceeded our expectations.

"The diverse and genuine nature of the machinery certainly helped and there was a lot of goodwill in the border farming community.

“There was a huge crowd there and it was nice to see a lot of the machinery selling a local farmers. The exceptional prices paid for the clamps of silage reflected the shortage of silage following last year’s dry summer.