Sallins Farm

Sallins Farm, Picklescott, is up for sale through Roger Parry & Partners and has a large traditionally built six bedroom, five bathroom farmhouse with a detached annex, perfect for a family.

The site has a combination of quality, productive arable, pasture and part woodland, perfect for cropping, keeping livestock and mowing, all set in 442.26 acres or thereabouts.

There is an impressive and extensive range of modern farm buildings and the farm is in a private location with a fantastic outlook over the Shropshire countryside in the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The farm has an exemplary situation and landscape for the further development of a shoot.

A spokesperson for selling agents Roger Parry and Partners said: “Sallins Farm is a fully equipped livestock unit, with an outstanding range of modern agricultural buildings extending to approximately 58,875 sq ft, currently utilised for cattle.

"This is a ring fenced farm, all set in 442.26 acres of agricultural land including 19.94 acres of woodland. The property benefits from an extensive modern, but traditionally built farmhouse with six bedrooms offering flexible family accommodation."

The farmhouse

“In addition to the house there is a detached annex and a fantastic range of stables. The land also holds great sporting potential for a shoot.

"Sallins Farm is located within the beautiful Shropshire countryside, just outside the village of Picklescott at the edge of the Long Mynd. It is conveniently situated close to the market town of Church Stretton and within reasonable proximity to the larger Shrewsbury and Ludlow.

"The extensive farmhouse was built by the vendor in 2003 in a traditional style, located adjacent to the farmyard with outstanding views over the Shropshire countryside and in a private location. The property is of traditional brick and stone construction, and partly rendered with a tile roof, amounting to 3,552 sq ft.

“The farm has been run as a beef cattle unit, and benefits from a particularly impressive and extensive range of modern buildings, currently used primarily as cattle yards.”

Sallins Farm

"There is an existing AFU license for 1,200 in-housed cattle. The buildings are well laid out for management, feeding and mucking out. All livestock buildings are supplied with water from a private well. Linking the buildings are concrete yards and tracks. To the front of the yard is a large open stoned yard currently utilised for the storage of straw. There is also an earth bank silage pit.”