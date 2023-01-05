Shropshire farming: Slurry infrastructure grants are now available

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Hannah Young, graduate surveyor, Fisher German..

The grant – applications for which opened on December 6 – is to help farmers achieve six months slurry storage capacity based on their existing livestock numbers.

Farmers can install more than six months storage but the additional capacity will not receive grant funding.

There are two stages to the application.

Firstly, there is an online checker which will be available until January 31.

The checker will enable farmers to check whether they are eligible to apply for the grant.

After this point, eligible projects will then be invited to submit a full application.

To be eligible for the scheme, there are key points to remember.

The applicant’s farming system must already produce slurry, from either pigs, beef, or dairy.

Both landowners and tenants are eligible for the grant.

Tenants must demonstrate that they have a tenancy in place for the duration of the grant funding agreement – five years after the date of final payment.

The grant can be used to replace existing stores that are no longer fit for purpose; add additional storage, where there is some existing suitable storage, but not six months; or expand existing storage, for example by adding another ring to a suitable steel tank.

More information can be found on the DEFRA website, by visiting gov.uk/guidance/funding-for-farmers