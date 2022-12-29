Plans lodged to build slurry lagoon at farm near Shrewsbury

The proposed site for the slurry lagoon

An application for an animal waste pit has been submitted for a holding at Newtown Villa Farm near Wem.

A design and access statement says: "The applicant, M W J Lokier farm, is approximately 360 acres, of which approximately 300 acres is owner-occupied and 60 acres together with two buildings are let on seasonal agreements locally.

"The rented buildings are used to house approximately 100 cattle over winter. The land is cropped with a combination of grass and an arable (spring barley and winter wheat) rotation.

"The holding at Newtown Villa Farm operates a dairy enterprise. The dairy herd currently extends to approximately 200 milking cows with a view to increase this to 250 head and are all year-round calving. The herd average is 10,000 litres and the milk is sold to Belton. Additionally, there are 150 dairy youngstock and 150 beef youngstock. The milking herd graze outside spring through to early autumn and then are housed in cubicles on slurry slates throughout the winter.

"All beef and dairy youngstock are on straw loose housing. The applicant also has approximately 82 ewes and lambs.

"The current slurry storage facilities are located within the main farmstead with a capacity of approximately 2,300m3. This equates to only four months storage.

"The proposal is to construct a lagoon for the storage of slurry produced by the cattle at Newtown Villa Farm. It is proposed to be rectangular in shape and measure 75m x 45m with sloped sides. It is proposed to be 3.25m deep with 0.75m freeboard. The applicant has had a soil test undertaken and the analysis results can be found in the appendix.

"The soil is approximately 30 per cent sand, 21 per cent clay and 49 per cent silt. Research and advice details the most suitable soils for lagoon construction have 20 per cent to 30 per cent clay content. Therefore, there is no requirement for the lagoon to be lined as the soil type will create an impermeable clay layer.

"The proposed lagoon with have a capacity of approximately 9,000m3 and it will store a combination of slurry and dirty water prior to being spread on the fields.

"The proposal is designed to be unobtrusive, with the development being designed to be in keeping with the surrounding buildings and landscape."

It adds: "The proposed slurry lagoon appears to comply with all aspects of both local and national planning policy guidelines. The proposal will have a minimal impact on any neighbouring landowners or the local environment.

"The proposed development is not likely to impact on protected species as detailed in the ecology survey produced by ELM Associates. The slurry lagoon will ensure the sustainability of the farming business in the long term as it is essential for the operation of the farm."