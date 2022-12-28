Harper Adams University invites people to follow farming dream in 2023

Polly Gibb

If that change involves a move into farming – or an ambition to scale up your land-based business – Harper Adams University might have just the thing to help.

And as one of the people involved in the New Entrants to Farming Incubator Pilot here at the university, I am delighted to nudge those dreams and invite you to get in touch.

The pilot, which Harper Adams is leading in the West Midlands, is funded by DEFRA and is one of just four across the country. The aim is to encourage and support new entrants to farming, helping participants to develop the skills and network they need – as well as their business case to secure land.

So, at Harper Adams we’re looking for new entrants to farming, with fresh ideas and new approaches, as well as individuals who have a farming enterprise which they wish to grow. This sector is ripe for innovation and needs to change, so we are hoping to welcome a diverse range of people onto the programme - because diversity will create the energy and innovation which is desperately needed.

Through a training and support package, starting in January our new entrants will be offered a blend of face-to-face and online activities.

Working with specialist academics from the University, together with external experts, financial partners, they will take part in field visits to the Harper Adams Future Farm and to various partner organisations during the programme.

Our participants will work on their business skills, develop pitches to articulate their vision and business case for the land and resources they need to jump-start their new farm venture.

For people without easy access to land, this is an opportunity to develop skills, knowledge and build a network which might help them realise their dream of becoming a farmer. The pilot also supports those who wish to grow an existing land-based business.

The opportunity is not just for arable or livestock farmers to be - but embraces farming in its widest sense, including horticulture, agro-forestry, and environmental service businesses.

We’ve also designed the programme so delegates can combine it with a current role, whatever that may be – with a combination of online and in-person activities, much of which can be completed at times chosen by participants.

Participants will meet an array of key stakeholders, role models, players, and professionals, from across the Midlands, and some with national reach as they work through their programme of activities, workshops, field trips presentations and events, including a two-day residential event at Harper Adams University.

The pilot is open to individuals from across the West Midlands under two main categories: Start-up – Individuals with some farming, conservation, land-based experience or expertise, but not their own business and Scale up – Individuals with four to 10 years’ experience running a Land-based business (such as an individual business, a Community Interest Company, Co-operative, Community Supported Agriculture Partnership or similar.

For more information, go to harper.ac.uk/defrapilot