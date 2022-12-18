Potters are just champion at Christmas prize show in Shrewsbury

Rob Lanagan, Metro Bank’s commercial relationship manager, presents the cup for the champion pen of prime lambs to Chris Potter watched by Jon Quinn, Halls’ managing director, judge Dai Richards and auctioneer James Evans.

The trophy went to Ralph and Chris Potter of Oakfield Farm, Frodesley.

The Potters’ winning lambs won the 40 to 44.5 kilos class before taking the overall cup sponsored by Metro Bank.

They weighed 42kgs and sold for 369p per kilo and £155 per head.

Reserve champion was Philip Dudleston, Upper Vessons Farm, with a pen of lambs up to 39.5 kilos which sold for 291p per kilo.

He also collected the prize for the best butchers single lamb weighing 48kgs and selling for 313p per kilo and £150.

The judge was Dai Richards, representing meat wholesalers Messrs W & G Yates, Yieldfields and the cup was presented by Rob Lanagan, Metro Bank’s commercial relationship manager.

“The entry of 900 prime lambs included special entries for the Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director Halls.

“Trade was good and more lambs could be sold to advantage. The SQQ was a pleasing 240.45p per kilo with demand good across the weight brackets.