Harper Adams University receives major funding boost

Harper Adams University

The Newport-based university applied for funding from the Office for Students and, having had its submission considered by an OfS-appointed panel of experts, it has been announced that the University has been granted a near £5m share of £57m allocated.

The money is shared between specialist higher education providers in England that specialise in areas including clinical subjects, agriculture, business, and creative and performing arts.

Sixteen Universities and Colleges have been granted World Leading Specialist Teaching status by the OfS with Harper Adams University being the only one with an agricultural specialism. The University is eligible to retain this status for the next five years with associated funding being confirmed and announced annually.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “This announcement from the Office for Students confirms the quality, reputation and impact that a Harper Adams education has on our students, on the industries which recruit our graduates, and on society at large.

“The University has received funding in previous comparable rounds but it is heartening to see that our reputation for world-leading specialist education has been confirmed through this new highly competitive process.

"At a time when the world has never been more aware of the significance of agriculture, food and farming on the health and well-being of its population, it is fantastic to know that there is access to world-leading specialist teaching in England, and in Shropshire.