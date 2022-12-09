Harper Adams University

Harper Adams University secured this year’s Herd Productivity award at the National Pig Awards.

Pig and Poultry Sector Manager, Matt Swaine, Deputy Sector Manager Sarah Icely and Technical Science Officers Michael Holdcroft and Joshua Osmond received the award at the ceremony in London.

Sarah said: “It’s a great honour to win, and nice to have recognition for the hard work we have put in. It gives a boost to staff morale as we know we are doing a really good job and being recognised nationally.”

“Really, it’s the sows that have done all the work though. It’s good for team bonding and we’re already thinking about what we could enter next year!”

In total, 15 National Pig Awards were handed out on the night. Judges explained how they had been impressed by this year’s entries, in terms of both quantity and quality, after a difficult year for the industry.